Public Accounts Committee should examine junior minister allowance increase says chairman

Last week, the Dáil approved legislation to increase allowances for three junior ministers by €16,000.

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) believes they should look into the pay increases agreed for junior ministers.

The three ‘super junior’ ministers are Fianna Fáil’s Chief Whip Jack Chambers, Fine Gael Minister of State for Climate Change and Transport Hildegarde Naughton and Green Party Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley says the government’s spending is outrageous, and he says the committee should look into it.

“PAC has to oversee public spending, how the public purse is managed, do tax payers get value for money and the committee will decide in due course the matters that we are going to examine.

“For my part, I want us to be very active to make sure that where there is awful waste of public money that we do that.”