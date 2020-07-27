Recent Carlow deaths

The unexpected death has occurred of Robert Williams of 25 Woodlawn Park, Borris on 25 July.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Teresa, father Paul, step-father James, step-mother Mary, sisters Ann-Marie, Eleanor, Ciara and his son Kalem, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm on Monday (current social distancing and guidelines apply). Funeral to arrive at St Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna, for requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (family and close friends, max of 50 people in church). People can enter the churchyard while observing social distancing. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Aware. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Ailish Tracey (nee Ryan), Knocklonogad, Garryhill died peacefully on 25 July. Ailish, beloved wife of Eamonn and much loved mother of Sean, David and Steve. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Willie and Alice, sisters and brothers Eileen, Michael, Kathleen, Mary, Joe, Pauline and Aoife, adored granddaughter Ella, daughter-in-law Evelyn, parents-in-law John & Lill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & many many friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday & Tuesday from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery

Pat O’Brien of St Oliver’s Villas, Tullow and formerly of Williamstown, Rathvilly (suddenly), 26 July. Beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Tom (New Ross); sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick and Michael, daughters-in-law Jayde and Annette, brother Joe, stepdaughters, grandchildren Jaxx and Dana, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.