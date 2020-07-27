Revenue seize almost €60,000 worth of drugs and cigarettes from mail centres

The drugs and cigarettes were seized in the Dublin and Athlone Mail Centres.

Revenue Officers have seized over €59,000 worth of herbal cannabis and smuggled cigarettes.

Two separate operations in the Dublin and Athlone Mail Centres uncovered the illegal goods.

Seven parcels were seized in the Dublin Mail Centre having come from Spain, in which 1.6kg of cannabis was discovered by a detector dog, Bailey.

The parcels were being sent to addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Carlow and Mayo.

In Athlone, 65 parcels were seized, containing 880g of cannabis and over 13,000 cigarettes.

The drugs, worth about €17,500, were found in 35 separate parcels originating in the UK and US, while the cigarettes, worth over €9,000 were found in 30 separate parcels from China.

The parcels in Athlone were addressed to Dublin, Kildare, Carlow and Tipperary.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures and Revenue is appealing to anyone with information regarding smuggling to contact them on 1800 295 295.