Tusla referrals fell by 15% following school closures

Tusla noted the largest decrease in referrals in Dublin north, Cavan-Monaghan and Cork.

The number of child protection and welfare referrals to Tusla decreased by 15% in the first two months of the pandemic.

The closure of schools in mid-March due to lockdown is thought the be the reason behind the decrease, which was expected once the closure was announced.

In February, Tusla received over 5,500 referrals, but this figure dropped to 5,100 in March and just over 4,800 in April.

Ten areas across the country recorded a drop in April, the biggest drop being in Dublin north where 116 less referrals were made, followed by Cavan-Monaghan (83), and Cork (80).

Chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward says children are at risk at this time.

“It’s deeply concerning that there is a fall in child protection referrals, because it’s telling us that children may continue to be subjected to some form of neglect or abuse at home.

“It really shows you the need of getting schools open as soon as possible because the children who are mot at risk actually stand to lose the most during a lockdown.”