Two men dead in separate road crashes overnight

There have been two men killed in separate crashes overnight.

In Meath, a man in his 20s was killed in a single vehicle collision in the Crossakeel area of Kells at around 11 o’clock.

The man, who was a passenger in the van, was brought to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a man also in his 20s, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with serious injuries. The scene will be subject to a technical examination.

Meanwhile in Kerry, a man in his 60s has died in a single-vehicle crash which happened in the Maglass East area of Castleisland at about 11:20pm.

The sole occupant of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both crashes. Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage, can contact the Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820 or the Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.