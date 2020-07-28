DAA lost €100m due to pandemic travel restrictions Dáil hears

Dublin and Cork airports have recorded huge losses due to travel restrictions.

The owner of Dublin and Cork airports says it has lost €100 million during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DAA says substantial losses have mounted as air travel has plummeted since March.

The group is appearing before the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee to discuss international travel.

Chief Financial Officer with the DAA, Ray Gray, says those losses have reached €100 million:

“The financial impact has been devastating. It has been unprecedented from the moment that we went in, essentially to a lockdown situation, our income ceased to come through the door.

“At the same time, we have necessarily kept the airports open and operating so that we could facilitate essential PPE and ensure that we could handle the repatriation of our people.”