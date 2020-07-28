Direct provision residents begin hunger strike

The direct provision centre where residents are striking in Kerry. File photograph

Residents of a direct provision centre in Kerry have begun a hunger strike, claiming that food and water in the centre is being rationed.

Some 32 residents of the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry are taking action from 10am today, as reported in the Irish Examiner.

The centre has been at the centre of recent controversy, with management of the centre denying allegations of food and water being rationed.

Residents say their complaints have not been taken seriously, despite five months of raising concerns. Up to 30 residents have walked out of the centre in recent weeks, with other residents saying it is because they could not tolerate being there.

The Department of Justice has said it will investigate the allegations.

A resident told the Irish Examiner: “We have all gone through a hard time from the very beginning. We have always said this was not a suitable place to live.

“We also faced Covid-19 problems and within a short period, we had more than 20 of the residents infected with the virus.”

They added: “We want the Department of Justice to move us to a place where we can look after ourselves, where we can cook for ourselves.”

Management of the centre declined to comment.