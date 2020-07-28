Duo’s marathon cycle raises cash for children’s hospital

By Elizabeth Lee

WHEN the frustration and boredom of the tight lockdown conditions got to Molly Kennedy, she vowed to get out and see the world, or at least Ireland, when the restrictions eased.

She hit upon the idea of cycling the length of the country, from Malin Head right down to Mizen Head and then cycle home to Baltinglass, Co Wicklow via Dingle!

“I wanted to get out and cycle and see some of my friends along the way,” said the Baltinglass native, adding that her friend Clare Rafter signed up to go on the trip with her. The duo also wanted to put their adventure to good financial use and so set up a Just Giving link to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. They set their target for €1,000 but have now raised just over €1,400 for the cause, much to their delight.

They cycled a total of 1,300km on their journey, with an average daily distance of 100km. Some days they cycled 60km, while others maxed out at 155km.

It was a trip made of peaks, but with some troughs, too.

Within spitting distance of their starting point of Malin Head, Clare got a puncture! The intrepid duo managed to get to Donegal town, where the bike shop told them that Clare’s tyres were in a poor state and that they only had one tyre suitable for her bike left in stock. They set off again, this time with a supply of inner tubes and repair kits and a Google lesson in how to repair punctures.

Though neither Molly or Clare had done any extensive training for their trip, their lengthy route incorporated Malin Head, Donegal, Castlebar, Connemara, Oranmore, Lahinch, Kanturk and Mizen Head. After that, they cycled to Dingle and took a rest for a few days in their friend’s house before heading east to Baltinglass and to Hollywood, where Clare lives.

All along their lengthy route, the tireless duo got to stay in various friends’ houses, sometimes arriving late at night, sometimes cold and wet and hungry, but mostly happy to be out on the road having fun.

“There were times when it was pretty cold and wet, but we had some craic. We’d love to do the Wild Atlantic Way next time. It’s gorgeous there,” smiled Molly.