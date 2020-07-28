Former Garda sergeant dies in Kilkenny house fire

By Sarah Slater

Updated 11:50

A retired Garda sergeant has died in a fatal fire overnight in Co Kilkenny.

The man, who is in his 80s, was in his bungalow with one of his daughters, who is in her 50s and who cares for him when the blaze broke out around midnight in the village of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Emerging services from the village and nearby Thomastown were quickly on the scene.

His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

His daughter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.