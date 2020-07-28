Simon Harris says it is ‘vital’ for the South East to have a university

The Higher Education Minister says it is vital that the South East is no longer the only region without a university.

Simon Harris has appointed the former Higher Education Authority chief executive Tom Boland to help accelerate progress for the Technological University for the region.

Mr Boland will head a consortium containing members of staff of IT Carlow and Waterford IT.

Minister Harris says the region will benefit from a university status:

“It is absolutely vital that we have a technological university for the South East. It is the only region in the country that does not have a university.

“It has some very good Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford but it is really time now that we accelerate the plans for the delivery of a university for the South East.”