Sponsored walk for Baltinglass Tidy Towns

GET your walking shoes to help raise funds for Baltinglass Tidy Towns!

Despite the lockdown, the committee has been busy and has completed several new projects around the town, including creating a gorgeous seating area in Bawnogues and commissioning a mural on Edward Street and turning the Lord’s Wood into a walking trail.

These great improvements do cost money and even though the committee has received generous sponsorship for the bigger projects, not all costs are covered.

The committee members have organised a sponsored walk to be held on Sunday 16 August, using the same route as the Darkness Into Light walk.

Starting at Weaver’s Square, the route continues to Baltinglass Hospital, down the Green lane and back to Weaver’s Square.

Due to Covid restrictions, participants can begin their walk anytime between 3pm and 4pm on the day to ensure social distancing can be maintained. A medal will be presented to all those who return a sponsorship card.

Sponsorship cards can be had from Catherine on 086 1586864 or Róisín on 085 8264660.

If you can’t walk on that day, please sponsor those who can! It’s just €2 for a line and €40 for the full card. Watch out for the next project coming up real soon. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.