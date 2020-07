The gun was seized from accommodation at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

Three men have been arrested and a gun has been seized in Dublin.

GardaĆ­ and the Armed Support Unit searched accommodation at St Stephen’s Green at 12.30pm this afternoon.

A gun was seized at the accommodation and two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were arrested.

The men are being detained at Pearse Street Garda Station where they can be held for up to three days.