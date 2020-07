Gardaí carried out the investigation following an intelligence led operation.

Gardaí have removed three men from properties in Cork following an investigation into human trafficking.

Following an intelligence led operation, two properties were searched in Charleville and Mallow, Co Cork on Sunday, July 26th.

The three men are suspected to have been trafficked into Ireland recently and are currently receiving assistance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, with 24 people who were present at the two properties having been interviewed so far.