Woman who set sister’s camper van on fire with bottle of Prosecco sentenced

By Brion Hoban

Rebecca Coates (45) pleaded guilty to arson at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A woman who lit her sister’s camper van on fire following a disagreement during a hen party has received a fully suspended sentence.

Rebecca Coates (45) used an empty bottle of Prosecco and nail polish remover in order to light a fire because she wanted to give her sister “a fright”.

Ms Coates, of Corduff Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to arson at Avondale Park, Mulhuddart, on March 10th, 2019.

Judge Pauline Codd said the incident took place in the aftermath of a hen party in the city centre during which there was “a verbal disagreement”.

Ms Coates went to her sister’s house, where a further verbal argument took place, during which Ms Coates told her sister she would smash her face with a hammer and burn down her house with her children inside.

She returned to the house some time latter and attempted to burn down her sister’s camper van.

The fire was spotted by Ms Coates’ nephew who managed to put it out. The total value of the damage to the camper van was €800.

The judge said she took into account the fact that Ms Coates has suffered a decline in her mental health caused by her daughter’s suicide in 2017 and also that she had suffered violence at home when growing up.

Ms Codd said this was an “outrageous manner” to deal with any dispute.

Ms Coates was sentenced to four years in prison, which was suspended in full on strict conditions, including that she follow all directions of the Probation Service for two years.

She also ordered Ms Coates to pay €800 to the prosecuting garda member within six months as a token of remorse.