European Consumer Centre receives 22,000 complaints over cancelled flights

The European Consumer Centre in Dublin says it has received over 25,000 coronavirus related complaints, with almost 22,700 of them being about cancelled flights.

They also say that in March alone they received 4,000 complaints over cancelled flights.

The majority of the coronavirus-related complaints relate to refunds on bookings made earlier in the year.

Diana Valentine, from ECC Ireland, says sea and land trips are also causing immense concern amongst consumers.

“Over 2020 to date we have dealt collectively with over 25,000 coronavirus related complaints.

“Out of which 22,700 were in connection to cancelled flights followed by sea and land journeys.”

Passenger rights

According to the results of a 2019 European Commission Eurobarometer survey on passenger rights in the European Union, only 43% of EU citizens who travelled in the previous 12 months are aware of their passenger rights under EU law.

At the time, Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean stated that, “The European Union is the only area in be better known and easier to understand and enforced.

“Our rules should also provide more legal certainty to passengers and the industry. This is why the Commission proposed to modernise air and rail passenger rights.

The European Consumer Centre Network (ECC-Net) assists consumers with comprehensive information and expert advice about consumer entitlements within the Internal Market. So far in 2020 they have assisted 22,687 consumers in relation to their air passenger rights.

Both passengers and the European transport industry were severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

International travel restrictions and national and regional lockdowns made this sector one the most severely affected, with consequences on passenger rights affected by voluntary or imposed cancellations.