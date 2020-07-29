U-turn on cancellation of Pandemic Unemployment Payments

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced people travelling to green list countries will not have their payment cancelled.

Heather Humphreys announced the decision in the Dáil following controversy over the department’s cancellation of people’s payments after travelling abroad.

There are now 286,900 people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with 772,000 claims now closed.

Meanwhile, in a briefing on the latest Covid-19 measures, it was confirmed that 400,000 people are currently on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme which has cost €2.2 billion to date.

Almost one and a half million people have downloaded the Covid tracker app, with 105 users being alerted that they have been in close contact with a confirmed case through the app.

The emergency eviction ban and rent freezes will be replaced with legislation that will last until January 10th, 2021.

The new legislation will increase the mandatory eviction notice length from 28 days to 90 days.

98% of Leaving Certificate and 90% of Leaving Certificate Applied students have opted-in to receive calculated grades on September 7th.

An agreement has also been made with Dutch higher education institutes to allow students receiving calculated grades to apply to study there for the 2021/2021 academic year. Although students may miss orientation, they will still be able to apply after they receive grades in September.

The Government also advised people to be wary of scams online. They advised people to only use a secure website, never to purchase through social media and to pay using secure methods such as PayPal.