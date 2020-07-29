Latest Covid-19 figures

Carlow has gone a week without a new case of Covid-19 being reported.

There are still 179 cumulative cases in the county. Although there are no local recovery figures available, it’s believed the vast, vast majority of Carlow cases have recovered.

Nationally, only eight people are in hospital with Covid-19 while five are receiving treatment in intensive care units. The most recent figures showed that 14 people in Carlow have died from Covid-19.

14 more cases of Covid-19 were reported nationally today while there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 25,942 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “11 of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms. If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.

“There are now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.”