More flip-flops than sold in Penneys, says Sinn Féin Senator following PUP U-turn

Opposition parties have welcomed the Government’s decision to do a u-turn on the cancellation of Pandemic Unemployment Payments for people who travel abroad, but issues remain as to how information was accessed by the department.

Earlier today, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced that people travelling to any of the 15 countries on the green list would not have the payments revoked.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised the Government for penalising people in receipt of the payment while saying Irish people could travel to countries on the green list without the need to quarantine.

“If there are penalties for travelling abroad, then they should be universal. If you chose, as you have chosen, to target those on Covid payments then that is discriminatory,” said Ms McDonald.

Sinn Féin Senator Elisha McCallion questioned the changing positions within, what she described as “the Cabinet of chaos”, adding: “There have been more flip-flops in this government’s position over the past few weeks than there has been flip-flops sold in Penneys this summer.”

Labour spokesperson for Social Protection Seán Sherlock welcomed the Government’s change, but saying common sense has prevailed, but added that questions still remain regarding the legality of the Department of Social Protection’s actions.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms Humphreys accepted that some people in receipt of the unemployment payment may have gone abroad not knowing that their payment would be cancelled and added that her department could have communicated more effectively on the issue.

Responding to Ms McDonald’s comments, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said she was “play acting” and attempting to “undermine what has been a genuine effort to reach out to people who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.”