Murnane O’Connor welcomes social housing initiative

By Suzanne Pender

OWNERS of vacant properties are being urged to make them available for social housing to tackle the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil’s deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor joined party colleague minister for housing Darragh O’Brien in promoting a new initiative ‘Call For Housing’.

“We all know there is a housing crisis right across the country. In my constituency offices I see people of all ages looking for assistance in seeking accommodation. It is why I am delighted to join with my party colleague, minister for housing Darragh O’Brien, in promoting Call For Housing,” she said.

“Under this new scheme, local authorities, including our own, are seeking vacant properties which they can provide to social housing tenants. You can either sell your property or enter into a social housing leasing scheme,” the deputy explained.

“Almost all properties will be considered, including one-bed properties, family homes, or homes that could be adapted for a person with a disability.

“This is a small step in a number of measures by the government to tackle this housing crisis and see more people in their own homes,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.