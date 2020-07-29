  • Home >
Northern Ireland victims commissioner Judith Thompson to leave role

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Judith Thompson will step down as victims commissioner in August. File photograph

Northern Ireland victims commissioner Judith Thompson will not be reappointed when her term in office ends next month.

She has campaigned for payment of a pension to those most severely injured during the Troubles.

That was stalled following a Stormont dispute over whether former paramilitaries should be eligible.

The DUP and Sinn Féin are at loggerheads over the definition of a victim.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the pension for the badly injured should be funded by Stormont.

Relatives of some victims of non conflict-related violence have said Northern Ireland should have a commission representing all victims of crime.

