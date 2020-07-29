One quarter of Irish children living in poverty study finds

The report found unemployment of parents to be a key factor affecting children living in poverty.

Over one quarter of children in Ireland are living in poverty according to a report from the Department of Children.

Just under 320,000 thousand children whose parents earn 70% of the average income threshold were considered to be living in poverty in 2018, while 89,000 children were living in deep poverty at the 50% poverty line.

The report looked at the depth of poverty amongst children in Ireland and their movements into and out of poverty from 2011 to 2018.

The study found that by 2018, the consistent poverty rate for children had decreased from 9.3% in 2011 to 7.7%.

The Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman says that the national child poverty target seeks to lift over 70,000 children out of consistent poverty by 2020.

“Wider employment measures will need to be done, as the report shows that parents who are out of work is one of the key drivers for poverty.

“Poverty continues to steal children’s childhoods, their futures and it also undermines the economic, social and political wellbeing of the state.”