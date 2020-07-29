Parents’ association in Hacketstown awarded grant

By Elizabeth Lee

Coláiste Eoin Parents’ Association in Hacketstown is among the 116 organisations to receive support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Fund. The financial support will help local community groups and non-profit organisations continue to serve their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grantees will receive up to €5,000 to support a range of projects and initiatives supporting physical, financial or mental wellbeing.

Bank of Ireland is working with The Community Foundation for Ireland, which is administering the fund, and a number of expert partners – the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Sport Ireland, Action Mental Health and Sport NI – who assisted in developing the fund’s focus and social impact objectives.

“The aim of the Begin Together Fund, launched back in February which seems a lifetime ago now, is to support charities and community organisations that are making a real difference to the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of their communities,” Derek Shannon, Head of Bank of Ireland for Carlow, said. “As society begins to open up again it’s important to remember that charities and community groups have seen their income severely impacted by COVID-19 but the work they do is more important than ever. For that reason I’m delighted that the Begin Together Fund is providing this timely support to Coláiste Eoin’s parents’ association.”