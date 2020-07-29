‘Re-imagining Cork’ plan announced today by City council

By Kenneth Fox

The creation of 14 new ‘people friendly’ streets is just one of the proposals announced today by Cork City council.

The council said that “Re-imagining Cork City” represents an immediate response to social distancing requirements as a result of Covid-19 but also an acceleration of the City Council’s vision for a city of sustainable urban growth.

Investment of up to €2 million in the wider city’s existing cycling infrastructure forms part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the council.

In addition to significant pedestrianisation in the city centre, the programme includes: the €1.5 million repair of six kilometres of existing cycle lanes and the installation of bollards on four kilometres of key cycling routes.

There will also be 4km kilometres of new cycle lanes at Centre Park and Monahan Roads, Terence MacSwiney Quay, Horgan’s Quay and Victoria Road and South Mall, as well as the construction of 43 bike racks which can accommodate approximately 500 bikes.

Cork City Council chief executive, Ann Doherty said: “Economic and social recovery against the backdrop of Covid-19 presents unprecedented challenges for communities and businesses in Cork.

“We need a shift in perspectives, a “re-imagining” of Cork and high levels of partnership and collaboration if we are to mitigate the impact of the pandemic”.

“The programme published today, and achieved with the support of city councillors, is the first step towards a more comprehensive re-drawing of the city as we know it with intensified focus on more sustainable transport and a reduction in through–traffic.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh said: “An immediate sense of the re-imagined city can be seen in the expanded city centre pedestrianisation achieved by Cork City Council and local businesses.

“The changes mean that up to 1,000 residents and visitors to the city can eat and drink alfresco – thereby supporting social distancing and local business”.

The council have already announced free street furniture licensees for hotels, restaurants, bars, wine bars, cafes and take-away restaurants.

The idea being that business hard pressed for space, could expand out on to the 1.3 kilometres of temporarily pedestrianised streets, creating a more pleasant, safer and greener city, the council said.