Recent Carlow deaths

Michael Doyle of 58 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow and formerly of Ashfield, Arles, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 29 July at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Jackie, much loved grandfather of Helen, David and the late Paul and T.J, great-grandfather Thomas, Chelsey, Brandon, Paul and Kyla and cherished brother of the late Christina and Sister Mary Jervase.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Pat.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Friday at 11am, in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Arles Cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, online streaming service on Friday, 31st July, 2020, at 11am by using the following link https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Due to Covid restrictions and goverment guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Tullow Daycare Centre.