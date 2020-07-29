Twin Trees Heywood Festival in full bloom

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Twin Trees Heywood, Art and Culture Festival 2020 takes place in the beautiful setting of Ballinakill and Heywood Gardens, Co Laois from Thursday to Sunday 20-23 August.

The event is a celebration of the history and heritage of the former charter village and the exquisite Lutyens-designed formal garden at Heywood Demesne.

After months of lockdown and uncertainty, Ballinakill’s Twin Trees Art and Culture Committee were delighted to recently announce that this year’s festival would take place as a fully outdoor event, to accommodate social distancing, running from August 20th – 23rd.

“Gardening almost became the national pastime in recent strange times and this August we are inviting people to again spend some time in the garden; and, of course, we do mean Heywood Gardens!

Designed by Edwin Lutyens in 1906, the formal gardens and demesne are simply a joy to behold and are central to many of this year’s events, in conjunction with nearby Ballinakill village,” said Caragh Burns-Sharma, one of the organisers.

Events at this year’s festival include en plein air painting, tour, talks and picnic afternoon tea, a guided historical walk, fishing competition, open air art exhibition, Laois Food Market and yoga in Heywood Gardens with Simon Rogers of Blackhill Woods Retreat.

Visitors will discover a real hidden gem and be amazed by the sheer beauty of the area; from the exquisite formal gardens and the surrounding woodlands and demesne to the nearby former charter village of Ballinakill, which boasts the picturesque Gills Pond and Masslough Lake.

Upon leaving the festival, all attendees will not only have seen and experienced the beauty of the place but will also appreciate its fascinating history, from 17h century William Trench to the 20th century contributions of Edwin Lutyens and Gertrude Jekyll.



TOUR, TALKS AND PICNIC AFTERNOON TEA, 22 AUGUST, HEYWOOD GARDENS

A guided tour of Heywood Gardens with Lutyens’ descendant Amanda Pitcairn will be followed by talks with Dr Matthew Jebb, Botanic Gardens, and Geoff Stebbings, editor of Garden Answers Magazine and former head gardener at the Royal Botanic Garden will take pace on 22 August.

The talks will take place either side of afternoon tea, which will be served picnic-style.

All of this year’s tour, talks and picnic afternoon tea take place outdoors in the wonderful setting of tHeywood Gardens, Ballinakill.



THREE-DAY TUTORED EN PLEIN AIR

The tutored en plein air event, which is open to beginners and accomplished artists alike, will take place during Heritage Week from August 20-22.

This truly is a unique outdoor painting experience, set in the tranquil beauty of Heywood Gardens, the surrounding lakes and woodlands and Ballinakill village.

The organisers are thrilled to welcome back tutors Jock Nichols and Bridgette Flannery, who oversaw last year’s en plein air and to welcome a new tutor, Geraldine O’Reilly, to this year’s event.

As with all outdoor events, be weather-ready. Bring your suncream and brolly!

This event is presented by the Twin Trees Art and Culture Committee, Ballinakill and is supported by Laois Co. Council, Laois Partnership Company, Laois Local Community Development Committee, Laois Leader, Government of Ireland Project Ireland 2040, Office of Public Works and The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

For more information on the Twin Trees Heywood, Art and Culture Festival and booking information, please visit www.twintrees.ie .

Twin Trees Art and Culture Committee, Ballinakill is a voluntary committee, formed to highlight both Ballinakill village and Heywood Gardens, as a tourist destination.

All funds raised are invested in festival costs and improvements and local community projects.