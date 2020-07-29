Two dead following crash in Co Monaghan

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Diversions are in place on the R181 where the crash took place.

Two men have died following a single vehicle crash in Co Monaghan.

The incident took place on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish just before 2.30pm today.

The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, died at the scene.

The road is currently closed for forensic examination, with local diversions in place. and Garda are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2-2:30pm to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

