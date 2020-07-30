Askea Senior Citizens still on recess

(Stock pic)

By Elizabeth Lee

Askea Senior Citizens’ committee have decided not to re-start the group’s many activities planned for the month of August and will, instead, review their position in September.

The members have been in lockdown since March but there were tentative hopes that some activities might have been resumed in the coming weeks.

However, following health advice, Marian Heary and the committee had postponed their monthly gathering and a much-anticipated day trip.

“We have taken health advice and have now decided not to resume our activities for August, which would have included our day trip. Our May holiday was postponed to October but we will review this, too, and let everyone know what’s happening,” Marian told The Nationalist.