Direct provision residents in third day of hunger strike

A hunger strike among residents at a direct provision centre in Co Kerry has entered its third day this morning.

Over 30 residents are demanding to be moved from the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, after an outbreak of more than 20 Covid-19 cases was confirmed there in April.

The protest began Tuesday morning, as residents said they were “traumatised” following the outbreak and had spent months raising unanswered concerns about their living conditions to Government.

During the height of the pandemic there were issues around people being quarantined, inability to socially distance themselves from other people, and then more recently issues about food and so-called rationing of water.

The Irish Refugee Council called today for the centre to be closed immediately, with chief executive Nick Henderson saying there was only one way to solve the issue: “The resolution would be to close the hotel. Where they’re living is inappropriate…

Determined

Lucky Khambule of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland says the strikers are in good spirits and determined to continue until they get their demands: “They say they feel strong, determined, the more they get… results or comments from the Department, the more they get stronger. For now they are still in good spirits and motivated to go on.”

The centre was visited by officials from the Department of Justice on Tuesday, however, Mr Khambule says they did not engage with the residents: “They just said there’s nothing wrong with the centre as far as the management is concerned.

“They are not engaging with the residents, to listen to the residents, because that is what the… people need to be doing, their lives are at risk.”

Officials from the Department of Justice have said any outstanding issues at the centre will be followed up as a matter of priority.

The group have also received a letter from the Department urging them not to endanger their health and saying their concerns have been heard.

The issue has been raised in the Seanad by Labour Senator Annie Hoey, who says she is “extremely concerned” about the conditions residents are living in.

Cahersiveen locals marched to the Skellig Star Hotel Tuesday evening in a show of solidarity with the residents.