Free books from McDonald’s

MCDONALD’S Ireland has announced that customers will have the option to receive a book or a toy with all Happy Meal purchases from today.

Over the past eight years, the restaurant chain has provided thousands of books to children across Ireland through its Happy Meal book promotions. But now it wants to make them a permanent option for children to enjoy.

With schools closed as a result of Covid-19, keeping children engaged with reading and improving their literacy skills is hugely important. From today, parents will be able to choose a book or a toy every time they buy a Happy Meal for their child. Two new books will be available, Scooby-Doo and the Haunted Castle and Scooby-Doo and the Werewolf. Book choices will rotate alongside the toy promotion.

“We have been committed to getting books in children’s hands for nearly a decade and are proud to have distributed thousands of books to children across Ireland,” said Michelle Graham-Clare, vice-president food and marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

“The Book or Toy initiative is another example of providing our Happy Meal families with even greater choice. And what a choice to have: a brilliant story from some fantastic authors or a fun toy featuring some of their favourite film and TV characters.

McDonald’s is firmly committed to encouraging and inspiring young children to read and is also announcing today that it will donate 2,000 free children’s books to the St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Society. The books, featuring authors such as Roald Dahl, will be distributed to children across the country and support the charity’s WordPower programme.

Thanking McDonald’s for its donation, SVP national president Kieran Stafford said: “This generous donation of 2,000 children’s books will greatly benefit so many children and families across the country. This will help bring early learning and development benefits to children who might not normally have access to reading material. Half of the donation will be going to our east region’s WordPower initiative which to-date has provided books to around 3,500 children the Leinster area. This donation represents a great boost to the campaign.”