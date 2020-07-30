Funchion named new chair of Oireachtas committee

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has this week appointed Carlow/Kilkenny deputy Kathleen Funchion as the new chair of the Oireachtas Children, Disability, Equality and Integration committee.

“I am very pleased to announce that I am appointing Kathleen Funchion TD as the new chair of the Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee. This is the first time a Sinn Féin TD has held this important role and is reflective of the change that people voted for in February’s election,” said deputy McDonald.

“Kathleen brings an immense wealth of experience to this position, having sat on the committee in the last Dáil and through her hard work and engagement as Sinn Féin spokesperson on children and youth affairs.

“I have no doubt she will do an excellent job in his new role. She has consistently represented Carlow and Kilkenny with distinction and has risen to the challenge of every position she has held,” she added.

Deputy McDonald remarked that the Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee has a key role to play as we face “the unprecedented challenges in trying to build a fairer society in a way which delivers recovery for all at a time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.