New weather warning issued for Kerry after overnight flooding

Thursday, July 30, 2020

A status yellow rainfall weather warning has been issued for Co Kerry.

Heavy rain and localised flooding is expected from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow. Accumulations between 20 and 40mm are expected, with potentially higher amounts possible in mountainous areas.

Poor visibility and driving conditions are also forecast, after a number of roads were blocked off in the county this morning due to flooding overnight.

Kerry County Council posted images of the flooding this morning, showing a shop in Kenmare Square submerged in deep water.

Flooding on the Ring of Kerry road was also reported, with the N70 impassable at various points, including near the village of Sneem and at Inny Bridge.

