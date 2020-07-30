Recent Carlow deaths

Eileen Maher (nee Pender) passed away peacefully in the loving care of management and Staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, County Kildare, (formerly of Ardnehue, Bennekerry) on 29 July.

Beloved wife of John and mother of only son David, and daughter in law Nicola, grandson Dylan. Predeceased by her sister Maura Duigan and brother Daniel Pender. Sadly missed by her sisters Catherine, Collette and Philomena (USA) brothers Frank and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Catherine Doodys’ house, Ardnehue, Bennekerry (Eircode R93 E0 P8) on Friday from 3 pm concluding with prayers at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday (31st July) at 1.30pm to St Marys Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 2pm. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to Carlow Hospice.

The death has occurred of Paul (Patrick) Donoghue of 11 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow of Eastwood, Bagenalstown on 30 July at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his youngest son Paul and father Jim, mother-in-law Peggy and father-in-law Patrick Dermody. Beloved husband of Agnes, and much loved father of Vinny, Valerie and Louise, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Keith and Micko, adored grandfather to Holly, Ruby, Luke, Keith, James, Jack and Josh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Moll, sister Mary, Brothers George and Ger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R21- F883) on Friday from 12 noon, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning arriving at St Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass (Max 50 People) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

In accordance with government directives a Private Funeral Mass for Paul will take on Saturday at 11am.

Paul’s family wish to thank people for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

House strictly private on Saturday morning please.

Alice Byrne (née Carson) of Ballyharmon, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 30th, 2020, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Charlie and much loved mother of Mary, Thomas, Kathleen, Betty, Brigid, John, Jean and Charles.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Saturday at 11am, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by burial in Sleaty new cemetery, Carlow.

Alice’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen online streaming service on Saturday 1 August, 2020, at 11am by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

Due to Covid restrictions and government guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.