The ‘Covid’ Championship

The Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke was on hand to record the historic return of championship action in Carlow. Covid-19 has impacted virtually every aspect of life and the 2020 hurling championships is certainly not immune. Here. Michael captures the ‘new normal’.
Stewards take in the action at the Ballinkillen and Bagenalstown Gaels match on Saturday
St Mullins Oisin Boland gets puts on his boots from the boot of his car outside Netwatch Cullen Park prior to the SHC match against Naomh Eoin
Stewards get ready for the SHC match between St Mullins and Naomh Eoin in Netwatch Cullen Park
Individual water bottles with the players names at Friday’s senior hurling match. They are two prescribed water breaks during a game Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Some of the crowd who attended the M Leinster Rangers and Carlow Town IHC match at Carlow Town Hurling Club on Friday
Pat Duffy one of the stewards who were on duty during the SHC match between St Mullins and Naomh Eoin
Hand sanitisers and paper towels were available at Carlow Town HC for the intermediate championship opener
Championship action resumed on Friday night at Netwatch Cullen with new Covid-19 protocols including a 200 maximum attendance Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Naomh Eoin’s Conor Foley gets kitted out outside Netwatch Cullen Park prior to the senior hurling championship match against St Mullins.