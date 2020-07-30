The ‘Covid’ Championship

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke was on hand to record the historic return of championship action in Carlow. Covid-19 has impacted virtually every aspect of life and the 2020 hurling championships is certainly not immune. Here. Michael captures the ‘new normal’.

