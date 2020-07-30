The show will not go on: Gate Theatre to close until 2021

The Gate Theatre was founded in 1928.

Dublin’s Gate Theatre is to remain closed until next year having been forced to cancel nine months of programming due to Covid-19.

The theatre, which was found almost a century ago in 1928, released at statement announcing that all of this year’s productions have been postponed.

Over two thirds of the Gate’s income stems from box office receipts, with 23% coming from the Arts Council and the remainder from fundraising.

In 2019, the theatre was the largest employer of freelance Irish theatre artists, with productions in the Gate due to play to audiences of over 100,000 people this year before the pandemic.

In the statement, director of the Gate, Selina Cartmell said: “I continue to believe in the potential of the Gate to be a crucial incubator of great Irish creative talent and a powerful platform for the best of Irish and international artists.

“It has been heartening to see the hard work and commitment of the Arts Council and the NCFA during this time and the recent announcement of the additional €25 million for culture by the Government is very welcome. Our staff and their families have faced the uncertainty of the past few months with resilience, and our team is ready for the challenges ahead.”