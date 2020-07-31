A fundraiser in memory of 10 year old Adam

Adam Lyons

By Elizabeth Lee

A FUNDRAISER to help Temple Street Children’s Hospital will take place this Monday after an 11 year old girl organised it to honour of her young brother, who tragically lost his life in a car accident.

Ava Lyons and her brother Finn from Borris tragically lost their beautiful, fun-loving brother Adam (10) in a road traffic accident at the end of June. Adam and his family, including his parents Heather and Eddie, received wonderful care and kindness from the staff at Temple Street Children’s Hospital immediately after the accident, before Adam so tragically passed away.

Amazing Ava immediately decided she wanted to do something to help the hospital and started her fundraising journey by inviting people to make donations at Adam’s funeral. She didn’t stop there, though.

Her bravery, kindness and motivation spurred on Fr Rory Nolan to try to be brave like Ava. Fr Rory, whose tresses began to grow unruly during the lockdown, decided to shave his head as part of Ava’s fundraising drive. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page in Adam’s memory, which initially had a target of €3,000, but within hours of it going live they had to increase the target to €5,000.

Ava’s motto for the fundraiser is: ‘As Breda snips Fr Rory clips, it’ll be a treat for Temple Street’ and so far the reaction has been fantastic.

Brave Fr Rory will get his locks shorn on Bank Holiday Monday, 3 August, between 4pm and 6pm in Borris Town Hall. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it will be live-streamed on Facebook, but people are invited to come along to the town hall, where Ava will be selling home-made pancakes and local singer Tina Kavanagh will provide some gorgeous music.

To donate to Ava’s fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frrorynolansshavefortemplestreet.