Be careful on the water

By Elizabeth Lee

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to follow safety guidelines on the water and to be aware of potential dangers and risks. Anglers are also reminded to follow HSE and Government advice regarding physical distancing and outdoor gatherings.

According to the latest figures from Water Safety Ireland a total of 105 people drowned in Irish waters last year. Of the 105 drownings last year, 80 were male and 25 were female. Over the last ten years, 1,200 people drowned in Ireland, an average of 10 every month with many drownings happening quickly, silently and in cooler water with hidden currents that impairs the ability to swim and float.

As angling is a water based activity, anglers often have to deal with changing conditions and hidden dangers. Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding anglers to exercise great care for their own safety and that of angling partners. While wearing a life jacket on a boat is mandatory Inland Fisheries Ireland would advise anglers to wear one when on or near water. Anglers are asked to follow some simple safety tips when going fishing: