Calls made for State to take control of Bewley’s Cafe

Calls have been made for the State to take over Bewley’s Cafe in Dublin to prevent it being threatened in the future.

An announcement was made by management in May that the cafe was set to permanently close, citing the impact of the pandemic on trading and its €1.5 million annual rent.

In a turn of events, it was announced last night that the cafe will reopen on a phased basis by August 27th.

Chairman of the National Conservation and Heritage Group Damien Cassidy has called for the State to step in: “It’s time for the Government to step in and do what the North of Ireland have done for the Crown Bar.

“I mean the Crown Bar is not an archaeological gem – Bewley’s building is. It simply… carries with it all of Irish history.”

Bewley’s is arguably Dublin’s most famous coffee shop, dating back to 1927.

The cafe has been shut since March 16th when restrictions were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Employees

Over 100 jobs came under threat following the cafe’s initial closure, however, it is not clear how many people will be employed when it does reopen.

In a statement, the company said original staff would be used when they welcome back customers.

Mr Cassidy says the Government should have stepped in to protect the cafe long ago: “I can’t understand how the Government have not yet done that.

“I mean they had two warnings in the past, the Government’s failed to move. They failed to move when the Bewley family, to which we owe the heritage of Bewley’s, had to sell out – they ran into trading debts.”