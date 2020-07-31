Drive-in bingo is coming to Killeshin

By Suzanne Pender

EYES down as Killeshin GAA Club swaps footballs for bingo balls for its shot at the popular fundraising craze – drive-in bingo.

Across four Sunday afternoons during the months of August and September, the club will welcome cars full of families to its grounds, all keen to try their luck with the fun game of drive-in bingo.

“We’ve seen other GAA clubs around the country doing this and we decided to give it a go,” said Killeshin GAA chairman Liam Dowling.

“There’s a huge appetite in our parish for bingo, and with a lot of the older people maybe not going out, this gives them a chance to go to the bingo safely.

“People of all ages love bingo, so we welcome everyone from the cradle up to people in their 100s … bingo suits everyone,” adds Liam.

The drive-in bingo caller in Killeshin is Joe Smithers, while a terrific sound system and the opportunity to tune the bingo into your own car radio means there’s no way anyone will miss out on all the action!

The event will take place at Killeshin GAA grounds (R93XF53) at 3pm on Sunday 16 August, Sunday 30 August, Sunday 13 September and Sunday 27 September and all are welcome.

“We have an absolutely super team of committee members and volunteers in Killeshin, so cars will be directed into the grounds and there’ll also be loads of volunteers helping out. Everyone is involved, which is great,” said Liam.

Some great cash prizes are also up for grabs on each day.

A single book is €10; double book, €15, with a prize of one line €30; double line, €50; and full house, €100. For a single sheet it’s €3 or two for €5, while the prizes are: one line, €50; double line, €100; and full house, €200.

For the jackpot sheet it’s €3 or two for €5. A one-line prize wins you €50, double €100 and full house €500.