Drugs seized in Carlow and Graiguecullen

By Elizabeth Lee

AN early-morning drugs operation took place in Carlow on Thursday targeting the sale/supply of drugs in the town. The intelligence-led operation was spearheaded by the Carlow District Detective & Drugs Unit and assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, Unit C Regular Unit and Carlow Community Policing Unit. A number of properties in a particular area of the town were searched under warrant, resulting in the seizure of €8,000 worth of diamorphine (heroin). Two males have been arrested in connection with the haul and were detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

Later that same day, Carlow gardaí searched a number of other properties under warrant. During one such search in the Graiguecullen area, €4,000 worth of ketamine was seized and one male arrested. He was also detained at Carlow Garda Station.