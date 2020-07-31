Gemma O’Doherty has Twitter account suspended

Gemma O’Doherty (left) at the protest outside Croke Park in Dublin where Eid celebrations were taking place on Friday. Photo: PA

Former journalist Gemma O’Doherty has had her Twitter account temporarily suspended.

Late last night her account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. Back in June 2019, her YouTube account was suspended after she breached their hate speech policy.

She was previously suspended from Twitter in May 2019. It came after she posted pictures of primary schoolchildren without permission and in breach of copyright.

Earlier today, Ms O’Doherty was part of a protest outside Croke Park where Eid celebrations were taking place.

Three people who took part in the protest were arrested by gardaí for public order offences.

They were later released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

High Court challenge

Back in May, Ms O’Doherty and John Waters unsuccessfully challenged in the High Court the laws introduced by the State to implement restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They both said the laws were “unprecedented” and in their eyes were a suspension of constitutional rights.