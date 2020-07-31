Latest Covid-19 figures

There have been no further cases of Covid-19 being reported in Carlow despite a significant number of new outbreaks in Ireland in the last 48 hours.

It’s been nine days since the last new case was documented in the county. The cumulative figure for Carlow is still 179. The vast majority of these cases are expected to have recovered.

As of midnight Thursday 30th July, the HPSC has been notified of 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,065 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Over the past two days a total of 123 cases have been reported. Of these;

84 cases are linked to known outbreaks or are close contacts of other confirmed cases.

At least 19 cases have been identified as community transmission while 20 cases remain under investigation

44 cases are located in Kildare, 33 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 10 in Laois, 8 in Limerick and the remaining 17 are located across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks.

“We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of today’s 38 cases;

22 males/ 16 females

Median age 30 years

82% are under 45 years of age

32 cases are located in Dublin or Kildare

26 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of confirmed cases

There have been no new deaths reported today in Ireland. There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.