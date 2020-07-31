New canal cycle route opens in plan for greenway from Dublin to Galway

The second phase of the Royal Canal Cycle Route in Dublin was officially opened this morning.

The €8.9 million project is part of proposals to create the longest off-road greenway in Ireland, stretching from Dublin to Galway.

The new 750-metre walking and cycling track now provides a link from Sheriff Street Upper to North Strand Road.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu says there has been a surge in people taking up cycling as of late: “There’s also been a pick-up of cyclist figures overall, especially in the last four months.

“Bike shops have been telling us that they are sold out of bikes left, right and centre, so I think people are really going for the active travel nowadays, and people need facilities like this.”

The 3-metre wide cycle track is accompanied by a 2-metre wide footpath, as well as a viaduct bridge. There are still two more phases of the project to come, with plans to eventually have a 7km track from Ashtown to the North Quays.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Climate Change and Transport Eamon Ryan said: “Last week’s Bike Life report showed the appetite that exists among people to walk and cycle more, but they want better, and safer, infrastructure and that’s what I want to see delivered over the next few years.

“I can’t wait to see people using this new facility and to see progress continue on the other phases of the project.”

The project was funded by the National Transport Authority under the Sustainable Transport Measures Grant programme.

It is one of a number of routes being developed by Dublin City Council, as part of its overall plan for 470km of safer cycling routes throughout the city.