The man in his 30s was brought to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A arrest has been made following a suspected fatal assault in Co Kildare.

A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries in Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, shortly after 9pm on Friday night.

The man but was taken Naas General Hospital by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was arrested following inquiries by gardaí and his is currently being held in Kildare Garda Station.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.