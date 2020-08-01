Carlow TD welcomes u-turn on cut for disability services

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the decision to reverse the 1% budget cut for disability services.

“The decision by the taoiseach and his minister for health is very welcome. By making this decision, it means €20m will remain in the budget for disability services,” she said.

“Due to the global pandemic, spending in public health has soared. It is only right that disability service funding was not decreased. Now more than ever, services need additional funds,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor

“During the month of August, adult day services will return. These services will need to be supported through additional finance and extra staff. This must be addressed, and I will be liaising with my colleague, minister Anne Rabbitte, on this matter,” she concluded.