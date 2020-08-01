Coronavirus: No deaths and 45 new cases confirmed in the Republic

There have been 45 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total number linked to the virus at 1,763 in the State.

Of the new cases reported today, 77 per cent are under 45 years of age, with half of the cases aged between 25 and 44.

18 of the new cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case, while 12 have been identified as the result of community transmission.

Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

Nine of the new cases are located in Limerick, eight in Kildare, seven in Mayo, six in Cavan and four in Dublin, with the remainder spread across five other counties.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

“Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home. Do not organise or attend house parties.

“Restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people, including staff, on their premises at any one time. All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols.

“Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place. Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate. Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu like symptoms. It is our individual action that will stop the spread.”

In the 48 hours prior to the latest figures, 123 new cases of the virus were confirmed. The median age of those cases was 30.

It comes as a new survey of GPs found the majority of patients who contacted them with symptoms within the last week had not self-isolated.

There have now been a total of 26,109 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the Republic.