Council gets green light to put a plan in place for greenway

By Suzanne Pender

A POTENTIALLY significant greenway project for Co Carlow received a welcome boost this week with the provision of €150,000 in funding for a feasibility, planning and design study.

The Barrow Valley Greenway, which runs for 38.8kms from Bagenalstown to Palace East in Wexford secured €150,000 to carry out this preliminary study.

The potential of this old disused railway line came to light as part of a recent outdoor recreational strategy process carried out by Carlow County Council.

The council subsequently made an application to the Department of the Environment for funding to carry out a feasibility, planning and design study and this week received confirmation that its application has been successful.

“It is a great opportunity to explore the potential of this area within the county,” said Michael Rainey, director of services at Carlow County Council.

“We welcome the funding and we expected to send the project out to tender in September/October,” he added.

This disused railway runs almost parallel to the River Barrow through some of the county’s most beautiful scenic areas, including villages like St Mullins, Drummond, Glynn, Borris and Bagenalstown. It also takes in the stunning Borris Viaduct and many areas of natural, scenic beauty.

The vast majority of the 38.8km Barrow Valley Greenway is located in Co Carlow and is seen as having enormous tourism potential. Much of the 38.8km is currently in private ownership.

The establishment of the greenway network has been hailed as a major success all over the country, developing new places of interest for visitors and increasing employment in tourist-related activities along the routes.