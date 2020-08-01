€30,000 worth of drugs found in Dublin

The seizure was made following searches on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with drugs seized in Dublin.

An estimated €30,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA, and €15,000 in cash was found after a search of two residences in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The searches took place after a surveillance operation observes a drug transaction involving the 25-year-old man on the Rathmines Road Friday night at around 8.30pm.

The car was searched, with and estimated €1,000 worth of cocaine and €1,000 in cash found.

The operation was led by Terenure District Drugs Unit and the man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Drug 1984 at Rathmines Garda station.