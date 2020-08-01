Family meant everything to Paula Core

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a deep sense of loss and regret in the Carlow area at the death at her home on Saturday 9 July of Paula Core, 73 Riverview Close, Tullow Road.

Paula, who was aged 55, was diagnosed with lung cancer some two years ago and had waged a brave battle with her illness, being treated in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. She had her wish fulfilled to come home to Riverview Close for her final days.

Paula was daughter of the late Seán and Margo (née Curran) Core and a member of a large family. She worked as a helper with the Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Delta Centre in Carlow; her sister Brigid attends Delta.

Paula was a keen walker before illness struck, being a familiar figure as she made her way along O’Brien Road and other routes in the Carlow town area.

She was an O’Hanrahan’s football supporter and was proud of her grandson Daniel, an up-and-coming Blues clubman. In soccer she supported Manchester United and had been to watch the Red Devils in Old Trafford. Paula also had a great love for her granddaughter Amber.

She was an excellent cook and regularly cooked Sunday dinner for the members of the Core family.

Paula was a woman of faith who had a caring nature and was considered the rock within the family. In summertime, she looked forward to being part of a family sun holiday; Santa Ponza, Majorca and Bulgaria were among the favourite destinations. Sadly, it was not to be this summer for Paula.

Paula enjoyed socialising, with Carpenter’s of Barrack Street being her ‘local’ – also being the centre for the O’Hanrahan’s in a social sense.

Paula was mother to Paul and twins Shauna and Wayne, for whom her passing has created a major void.

She was waked at home, where Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland led prayers. Fr Little celebrated Paula’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Saturday 11 July. The Mass was restricted in numbers due to government health measures.

Nephews and nieces of Paula undertook the readings and Prayers of the Faithful.

In a tribute to his mother, son Paul spoke of the special place Paula held at the centre of the family, stating that while she was gone, she would never be forgotten. Paula, he said, was a woman who loved family – a family from which she had been taken at an untimely early age.

Paula was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with personnel from the Delta Centre forming a guard of honour. Fr Little recited the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her beloved partner John McEvoy, sons Paul (Rossmore View, Graiguecullen), twins Shauna and Wayne (Riverview Close), her cherished siblings ‒ brothers Genie (Askea Lawns, Tullow Road), Pat (Slough, England), Anthony (John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road), Martin (Tullow), sisters Gene O’Leary (Ballon, Carlow), Margo Kearns (Ilford, east London), Lisa McGrath (Wrexham, Wales), Shauna and Geraldine Core (Carlow) – grandchildren Daniel and Amber, by daughter-in-law Rebecca, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her circle of friends.

May Paula rest in peace.