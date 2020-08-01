Gardaí to clamp down on drink and drug driving over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí will be testing drivers for alcohol and drugs over the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí will be clamping down on drug and drink drivers this August bank holiday weekend.

There will be 41 extra drug testing devices used at checkpoints.

According to the RSA, alcohol is a factor in 38% of all fatal road crashes, while cocaine and cannabis are the most common drugs detected in drivers killed.

The legal limit is for blood alcohol concentration is 50mg, while drivers found to be over the limit but under 80mg receive a three month driving ban and a €200 fine.

For learners, novices and professional drivers, the limit is reduced to 20mg.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Roads Policing, Paula Hilman says drug driving has spiralled.

“What we saw in the first six months of 2020 was a total of 1,216 people arrested for drunk driving. There was a increase of 106% compared to the same period last year, that’s 625 more arrests.”