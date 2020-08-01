Man arrested after firearm and ammunition seized

The pistol seized by gardaí. Photograph via @GardaInfo

A man has been arrested after gardaí found a firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition in a search of his car in Dublin.

Shortly after 7 o’clock yesterday evening, gardaí attached to Ronanstown Garda Station stopped a vehicle on the Neilstown Road, Clondalkin, and carried out a search of a backpack in the possession of a male occupant.

During the course of this search, a Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were seized by gardaí. These items have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested. He is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/1998.

Investigations are ongoing.